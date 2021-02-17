Ycash (YEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $165,334.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Ycash has a market cap of $1.61 million and $165,334.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00325049 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,825,031 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

