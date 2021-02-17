yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Billion

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $563.77 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $43,298.31 or 0.83154285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00316433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00081067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00081997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.00452185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00173192 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

