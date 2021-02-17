YEE (YEE) Hits Market Cap of $4.09 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 34.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, YEE has traded up 86.6% against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $12.47 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00872276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.79 or 0.05156973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00016289 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

