Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 1,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $19,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 838,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,087. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

