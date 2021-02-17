YF Link Price Tops $348.40 on Major Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One YF Link token can currently be bought for $348.40 or 0.00667379 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $17.94 million and $1.17 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00315457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00068951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00082060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00453928 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00172485 BTC.

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

