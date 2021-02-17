YIELD App 1-Day Volume Tops $9.44 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. YIELD App has a market cap of $31.17 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 117.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

