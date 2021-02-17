YOUengine (YOUC) Trading 177.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00061721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00857432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.56 or 0.05029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015790 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

