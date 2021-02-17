YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $955.25

YouGov plc (LON:YOU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 955.25 ($12.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), with a volume of 27,962 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,072.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 955.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.41.

In other YouGov news, insider Stephan Shakespeare sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £11,100,000 ($14,502,221.06). Also, insider Alex McIntosh bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, for a total transaction of £255.60 ($333.94).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

