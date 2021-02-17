Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,067.52

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,067.52 ($13.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,445 ($18.88). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($18.68), with a volume of 24,569 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £491.79 million and a P/E ratio of -41.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) news, insider Stephen Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

