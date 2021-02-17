Yü Group (LON:YU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.67

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.67 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 229.75 ($3.00). Yü Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 49,935 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47.

About Yü Group (LON:YU)

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to YÃ¼ Group PLC in February 2016.

