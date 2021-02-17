Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post $57.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.60 million to $58.80 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $219.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.60 million to $221.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $215.80 million, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $431,364 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

