Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce sales of $614.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $593.40 million to $660.00 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $833.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

BYD stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.