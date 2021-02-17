Zacks: Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.28 Million

Analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce $12.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.56 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $11.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $49.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $49.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.01 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $51.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 115.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

