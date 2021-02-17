Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.75). CVR Energy posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVR Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 659,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

