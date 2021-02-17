Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.66. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,766 shares of company stock worth $15,555,501. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 601,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,220,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 127,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 345,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

