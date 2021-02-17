Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

ESTE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 6,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $455.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.90.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

