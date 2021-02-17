Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce sales of $53.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $54.89 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $29.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $187.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.63 million to $188.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $248.93 million, with estimates ranging from $243.90 million to $253.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FVRR. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVRR opened at $320.04 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -744.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

