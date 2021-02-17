Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,047. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.