Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

