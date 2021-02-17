Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $56.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.95 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $65.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $239.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.74 million to $239.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

A number of research analysts recently commented on III shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

