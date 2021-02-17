Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOTS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,540 and have sold 934,763 shares valued at $1,512,485. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

MOTS stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

