Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.86 Billion

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $16.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.82 billion and the highest is $17.91 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $77.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 billion to $81.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $96.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.