Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $16.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.82 billion and the highest is $17.91 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $77.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 billion to $81.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $96.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.