Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. PRA Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of PRA Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. 8,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.