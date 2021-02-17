Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,175. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.