Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.36). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $155,760. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 113.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,261. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $916.07 million, a P/E ratio of -264.67 and a beta of 0.80.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

