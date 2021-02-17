Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. SVMK posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

SVMK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 144,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,016. SVMK has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 9,262 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $259,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,324 shares of company stock worth $14,428,096. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

