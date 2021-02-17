Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $8,599,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAKE traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.