Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post sales of $480.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.93 million to $489.20 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $427.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 605,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

