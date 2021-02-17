Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $3.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

