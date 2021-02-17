Zacks: Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.28) and the highest is ($2.23). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($11.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($9.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHVN opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

