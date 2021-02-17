Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 230,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

