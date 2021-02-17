Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.24. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 13,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,077. The company has a market capitalization of $891.32 million, a P/E ratio of -783.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.