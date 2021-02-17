Zacks: Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce sales of $35.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.33 million to $36.07 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $32.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $150.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.17 million to $152.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $159.61 million, with estimates ranging from $155.71 million to $164.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

ECOM stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $769.95 million, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,500. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

