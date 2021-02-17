Zacks: Analysts Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.94. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,930. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $178.11. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.