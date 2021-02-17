Zacks: Analysts Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.83 Million

Analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report $67.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.19 million to $70.46 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $85.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $276.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.92 million to $279.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $266.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.16 million to $266.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

In related news, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Also, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

