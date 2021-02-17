Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

In related news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,592.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period.

FLXN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,470. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $562.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

