Zacks: Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce sales of $27.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.73 million and the highest is $27.92 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $31.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $80.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $80.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $118.27 million, with estimates ranging from $115.46 million to $121.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,438 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth approximately $12,199,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,624 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

