Zacks: Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.82 Million

Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post $310.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.63 million to $312.00 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $306.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.45.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

