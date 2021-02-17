Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.77. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14,000%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

SC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 917,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,719. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

