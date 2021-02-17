Zacks: Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

