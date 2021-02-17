Zacks: Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.