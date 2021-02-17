Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.82. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4,226.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

