Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce $14.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $44.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $69.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $140.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

