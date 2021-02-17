Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.40. Square also posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Square.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,015,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,841. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 430.07, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,662.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock worth $305,327,318 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Square by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Square by 370.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

