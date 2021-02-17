Zacks: Analysts Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of SBBP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 1,767,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $252.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 548,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 35.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

