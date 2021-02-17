Zacks: Analysts Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $325.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.50 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $64,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

