Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

TBPH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 299,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 621,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 171,761 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

