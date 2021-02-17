Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.93 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $33.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.25 billion and the highest is $37.14 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $35.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $138.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 billion to $149.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $155.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.