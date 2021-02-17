Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce $40.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.65 billion and the highest is $40.49 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.21 billion to $161.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $168.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.46 billion to $170.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,382,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,066,000 after buying an additional 177,823 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after buying an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

