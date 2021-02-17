Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce sales of $8.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $16.54 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $69.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.53 million to $77.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.84 million, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $108.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,312 shares of company stock worth $5,790,612. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

